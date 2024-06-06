In Kherson region at night destroyed 5 "Shaheds", enemy attacked critical infrastructure, 3 injured

In the Kherson region, 5 Shahed drones were destroyed at night, over the past day 20 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, a critical infrastructure facility, a medical facility were attacked, and there are 3 victims, head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN writes.

During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces over the territory of our region destroyed 5 " Shahed-131/136 - noted the chairman of RMA in Telegram.

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Antonovka, Dneprovskoye, Lvovo, Kachkarevka, Zmiyevka, Ingulets, Stanislav, Mikhaylovka, Chernobayevka, Tyaginka, Tokarevka, Poniatovka, Zolotaya Balka, Kizomys, Berislav, Beregovo, Sadovoye, Ivanovka, Engineering and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 4 high-rise buildings and 14 private houses were damaged.

It was recorded hitting a critical infrastructure facility, a Medical Center, preschool educational institutions, a shopping center and a store. Damaged cars and the internet line. due to Russian aggression, 3 people were injured Prokudin said.

Air defense destroyed 17 of 18 enemy UAVs