In Kherson, a bus is damaged again due to a Russian strike, the driver is injured

A bus was damaged in the central district of Kherson as a result of an air strike by Russian troops, the driver received cuts to his hands, the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"A bus belonging to a private carrier company came under an air strike in the morning in the Central district. A fragment smashed the windshield. The driver has cuts on his hands," Mrochko said.

