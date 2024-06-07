In Kharkiv region enemy carried out a drone attack at night, again aiming at the recreation center

Kharkiv region was hit by an enemy drone attack at night, there is damage, including an outpatient clinic, post office and service station, and Russian troops over the past day again attacked a recreation center in the region, beating with S-300s and Kabami, said on Friday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Singubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, the situation in the morning is as follows::

02: 06, Lizogubovka village, Kharkiv region. as a result of the Shahed UAV hitting the ground, the roof of the house, the glazing of windows, and two outbuildings were damaged.

00: 40, chuguev city. As a result of the UAV hitting the ground, a car, a fence, a water pipe, windows of nine-storey and five-story buildings, an outpatient clinic, a store, a Ukrposhta branch, and a service station were damaged.

00: 30, Malinovka village, Chuguevsky district. shelling of the territory of the recreation center B-300. Houses and property were damaged.

15: 50, the village of bely Kolodez, Chuguevsky district. shelling of KAB in an open area, information about destruction and injuries was not received.

11: 20, tomakhovka village, Chuguevsky district. enemy shelling of the KAB of the settlement, as a result of which the buildings of a private farm were destroyed.

According to him, on the eve of 11:00 in the village of Novaya Gnilitsa, the driver was injured due to a tractor hitting a petal mine and was taken to a medical facility. At 08:50 on June 6, in Izyum, on the territory of the city cemetery, while digging a hole for burial, a man was blown up by an unknown explosive device and hospitalized.

"The Russian aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction, but is trying to oust our units, causing intense fire. The situation is under control. In the Kupyansky direction, the Russian invaders are trying to advance to our positions in the Druzhbyovka and Petropavlovsk areas during the day. Three enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces," Sinegubov said.

