Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Actual
In Kharkiv region enemy carried out a drone attack at night, again aiming at the recreation center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20704 views

Kharkiv region was attacked by enemy drones at night, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, in particular outpatient clinics, post offices and service stations, and Russian troops again shelled a recreation center in the region.

Kharkiv region was hit by an enemy drone attack at night, there is damage, including an outpatient clinic, post office and service station, and Russian troops over the past day again attacked a recreation center in the region, beating with S-300s and Kabami, said on Friday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Singubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, the situation in the morning is as follows::

  • 02: 06, Lizogubovka village, Kharkiv region. as a result of the Shahed UAV hitting the ground, the roof of the house, the glazing of windows, and two outbuildings were damaged.
  • 00: 40, chuguev city. As a result of the UAV hitting the ground, a car, a fence, a water pipe, windows of nine-storey and five-story buildings, an outpatient clinic, a store, a Ukrposhta branch, and a service station were damaged.
  • 00: 30, Malinovka village, Chuguevsky district. shelling of the territory of the recreation center B-300. Houses and property were damaged.
  • 15: 50, the village of bely Kolodez, Chuguevsky district. shelling of KAB in an open area, information about destruction and injuries was not received.
  • 11: 20, tomakhovka village, Chuguevsky district. enemy shelling of the KAB of the settlement, as a result of which the buildings of a private farm were destroyed.

According to him, on the eve of 11:00 in the village of Novaya Gnilitsa, the driver was injured due to a tractor hitting a petal mine and was taken to a medical facility. At 08:50 on June 6, in Izyum, on the territory of the city cemetery, while digging a hole for burial, a man was blown up by an unknown explosive device and hospitalized.

"The Russian aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction, but is trying to oust our units, causing intense fire. The situation is under control. In the Kupyansky direction, the Russian invaders are trying to advance to our positions in the Druzhbyovka and Petropavlovsk areas during the day. Three enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces," Sinegubov said.

The Air Force shot down 48 attack UAVs07.06.24, 07:36 • 38399 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
chuhuivChuhuiv

