In Kharkiv region, full-time education for schoolchildren can be provided only in one district - RMA

In the Kharkiv region, only one district - Krasnohrad - was allowed to independently decide on the form of education for schoolchildren. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Today, the Kharkiv Oblast Defense Council has authorized local governments in communities that are not in the area of possible hostilities to make their own decisions on the form of education for schoolchildren. Currently, only Krasnohrad district falls under such criteria - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to Sinegubov, full-time education in the area is necessary:

Decision of the pedagogical council of the educational institution;

Consent of parents of students;

The school has a civil defense facility.

"Thus, in Krasnohrad district, where there is no area of possible combat operations, it is possible to make a decision on full-time training, provided that the above requirements are met," said the head of the RMA.

In Kharkiv region , a series of shelling in three districts was recorded yesterday. 23 people were injured, one person died. Houses, outbuildings and infrastructure were damaged.