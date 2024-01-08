In Kharkiv region 4 people died in fires over a week, two more were killed in the rubble - SES

At least four people died in Kharkiv region due to fires between January 1 and 7. Two more people died under the rubble. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Yevhen Vasylenko, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Vasylenko, over the past week, SES units in the region made 146 visits, 58 of which were to eliminate fires. He added that there were 12 visits to extinguish fires related to the conduct of hostilities, 45 visits to help the population, 15 visits to examine the consequences of enemy shelling, and 11 visits to help drivers caught in snowdrifts.

A total of 200 people were rescued and evacuated from the fires, 4 people were killed and 5 people were injured. Two people died in the rubble, one person was rescued - Vasylenko said.

Recall

As a result of morning enemy strikes in Kharkiv region, Kharkiv and Zmiiv were damaged, there are dead and wounded.