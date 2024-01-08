In Kharkiv region 4 people died in fires over a week, two more were killed in the rubble - SES

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

In Kharkiv region 4 people died in fires over a week, two more were killed in the rubble - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31744 views

Four people died in fires, two under the rubble in Kharkiv region; the State Emergency Service responded to various emergencies, including extinguishing fires caused by the fighting.

At least four people died in Kharkiv region due to fires between January 1 and 7. Two more people died under the rubble. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Yevhen Vasylenko, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Vasylenko, over the past week, SES units in the region made 146 visits, 58 of which were to eliminate fires. He added that there were 12 visits to extinguish fires related to the conduct of hostilities, 45 visits to help the population, 15 visits to examine the consequences of enemy shelling, and 11 visits to help drivers caught in snowdrifts.

A total of 200 people were rescued and evacuated from the fires, 4 people were killed and 5 people were injured. Two people died in the rubble, one person was rescued

- Vasylenko said. 

Recall

As a result of morning enemy strikes in Kharkiv region, Kharkiv and Zmiiv were damaged, there are dead and wounded.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

