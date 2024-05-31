In Kharkiv region, 14 forest fires continue to be extinguished on an area of more than 3,700 hectares

In connection with the attacks of the Russian Armed Forces on the Kharkiv region, fires are formed in the forests of the region. The fight continues, now rescuers have localized more than 10 fires, reports UNN from with reference to the state emergency service of Ukraine.

Details

Large-scale forest fires that were formed as a result of Russian shelling continue to rage in the Kharkiv region. Rescuers and forestry workers have to work on an area of more than 3,700 hectares.

Currently, it is known about extinguishing 14 forest fires, while, according to the state emergency service, it was possible to localize 12 fires on a total area of more than 2,300 hectares.

Recall

UNN previously reported that in the Kharkiv region more than 2,300 hectares of forests are burning, rescuers extinguish 18 forest fires in conditions of constant enemy shelling and difficult conditions due to mined areas .