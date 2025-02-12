In Kharkiv, a man attacked an employee of the TCC and JV with a knife: he was served a notice of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
A 35-year-old Kharkiv resident attacked an employee of the TCC and JV with a knife and used tear gas. The attacker was served a notice of suspicion of attempted premeditated murder in connection with the performance of official duties.
A man who was detained by police in Kharkiv for a knife attack on an employee of the TCC and JV has been notified of suspicion. This was reported to UNN by Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 15, Clause 8 of Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - an unfinished attempted murder in connection with the performance of his official duty,
Context
Kharkiv police reportedthat in Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who attacked an employee of the TCC and JV with a knife
While checking military records in Saltiv district, a Kharkiv resident fired tear gas at a warning group and stabbed a serviceman. The 35-year-old attacker tried to flee the scene, but was detained by a police officer and a TCC employee,
The wounded man was taken to hospital. The offender was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
Investigators of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 2 opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2 of Article 15, Clause 8 of Part 2 of Article 115 (attempted intentional murder of a person in connection with the performance of an official or public duty) and Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
