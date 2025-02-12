In Kharkiv, a man attacked an employee of the TCC and JV with a knife: he was served a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 32216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 73740 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 97556 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112446 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91423 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121997 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101979 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156665 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101258 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 78508 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 49688 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102412 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 77075 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112446 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121997 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156665 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147079 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179285 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 77075 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102412 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135465 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137341 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165435 views
In Kharkiv, a man attacked an employee of the TCC and JV with a knife: he was served a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36277 views

A 35-year-old Kharkiv resident attacked an employee of the TCC and JV with a knife and used tear gas. The attacker was served a notice of suspicion of attempted premeditated murder in connection with the performance of official duties.

A man who was detained by police in Kharkiv for a knife attack on an employee of the TCC and JV has been notified of suspicion. This was reported to UNN by Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 15, Clause 8 of Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - an unfinished attempted murder in connection with the performance of his official duty,

- Chubenko said.

Context

Kharkiv police reportedthat in Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who attacked an employee of the TCC and JV with a knife

While checking military records in Saltiv district, a Kharkiv resident fired tear gas at a warning group and stabbed a serviceman. The 35-year-old attacker tried to flee the scene, but was detained by a police officer and a TCC employee,

- the statement said.

The wounded man was taken to hospital. The offender was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 2 opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2 of Article 15, Clause 8 of Part 2 of Article 115 (attempted intentional murder of a person in connection with the performance of an official or public duty) and Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Man in Chernihiv attacks military TCC: drugs and ammunition found during search10.02.25, 13:00 • 28481 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

