In Kharkiv 6 people have been reported injured in a hostile strike by the KAB, including 4 rescuers

Six people, including four rescuers, were injured in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy strike, one KAB hit a forest belt near a shopping center, Kharkiv RMA head Oleh Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Six people have been injured by the occupying KAB strike so far. Four of them are rescuers. Now they are all being provided with medical assistance," the mayor of Kharkiv said.

According to the head of the RMA, as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, "one hit of an anti-aircraft missile was recorded in a forest belt near the shopping center." "Unfortunately, four rescuers who were fighting the fire nearby were wounded," confirmed Syniehubov.

