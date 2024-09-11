In India, the government of the state of Manipur has cut off Internet access and imposed a curfew

Emergency measures are being introduced in northeastern India after an escalation of ethnic violence. Writes UNN with reference to AP.

Indian authorities in the state of Manipur have imposed an indefinite curfew and cut off the Internet in some parts of the northeastern state of Manipur following student protests against a new wave of ethnic violence that has been raging in the state for more than a year.

At least nine people have been killed and several injured over the past 10 days as armed groups have launched attacks using drones and improvised explosive devices. Regarding the emergency measures, the statement emphasized that the decision “will take effect immediately until further orders are issued.

For reference

Manipur, a state with a population of 3.7 million people, located in the mountains on India's border with Myanmar, has been embroiled in ethnic clashes since May last year. More than 200 people have already been killed.

Context

Representatives of the Kuki minority protested against the court's demands to classify members of the Meitei ethnic group as “tribal”, which would allow them to occupy mountainous areas and gain access to government positions.

Cookies saw the court's decision as a way to deprive them of their privileges.

The Kuki, who encompass several tribal groups and are generally Christian, are a minority in the region, although they dominate the mountainous areas, while the majority of the Metei are generally Hindu and occupy the plains of the territory.

