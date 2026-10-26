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In France, students are calling for protests to continue despite the government's concessions and negotiations with the prime minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

France's youth organizations consider the concessions on education insufficient and will join the strike on November 5. The government promises new reforms.

In France, students are calling for protests to continue despite the government's concessions and negotiations with the prime minister

In France, student and school student organizations called for continuing mass protests despite talks with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and concessions announced by the government in the education sector. Young people consider the proposed changes insufficient and are preparing for a new wave of protests on November 5. Le Monde reports, UNN writes.

Details

On October 26, representatives of student and school student organizations met with the prime minister in Paris. Following the talks, the authorities announced a series of measures to overcome the crisis in education, including the gradual replacement of the Parcoursup university admissions system and the creation of additional places in higher education institutions

However, the organizations FAGE, UNEF, the Student Union and the High School Students' Union said they were not going to halt the protest movement, which has already been going on for about a month.

Students called the authorities' concessions insufficient

We are managing to achieve some successes thanks to mobilization, but these are still mere crumbs. Whether they are high school students or university students, we will continue mobilizing

– said Student Union spokesperson Sabrine Harbach.

According to her, youth organizations plan to join the nationwide strike on November 5.

The continuation of the protests was also supported by the largest secondary education workers' union, SNES-FSU. Its general secretary, Sophie Venetitay, emphasized that the young people's main demands still remain unmet.

At the same time, the French government is promising other changes, including limiting the size of high school classes to 28 students and reviewing the assessment system.

Despite these promises, student organizations insist on continuing to pressure the authorities until they propose more substantial reforms.

France has been swept by a new wave of protests – unions are preparing a nationwide strike25.10.26, 20:41 • 4436 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the WorldEducation
Rallies in Ukraine
Sébastien Lecornu
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