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In Finland, police have launched an investigation into Google over forest clearing for data centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Finnish police are investigating Tuike Finland Oy over possible environmental pollution during preparations for a data center. The case is expected to be concluded in 2027.

In Finland, police have launched an investigation into Google over forest clearing for data centers

The Finnish police have launched a criminal investigation against Tuike Finland Oy, a Google subsidiary, over the clearing of forests for data centers. This is reported by the Finnish police, according to UNN.

Details

This week, a criminal investigation was launched based on a request for an investigation from the Licensing and Supervisory Agency. The case is being investigated under the article on "environmental pollution." Five requests for an investigation related to the data center construction project in Muhos were submitted to the Oulu Police Department, and all of them are being handled as part of a single criminal investigation

- the statement reads.

The case is being investigated under the article on "environmental pollution," which also covers possible less serious offenses related to the case. Other possible offenses will be clarified later during the preliminary investigation.

According to preliminary information, ambiguities and deficiencies were identified in the drainage and water management processes at the construction site of Tuike Finland Oy’s data center project. Among other things, the preliminary investigation is establishing the circumstances related to these issues.

Given the scale of the case, the preliminary investigation is expected to take a long time and is planned to be completed during 2027.

To remind you

Google was ordered to temporarily suspend work at two sites for the construction of data centers in Finland because the company had not carried out the required environmental impact assessment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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