Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 22380 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133145 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138520 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228688 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168342 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162048 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146881 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214604 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112821 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201377 views

In Dnipro, unknown persons set fire to an Armed Forces vehicle: law enforcement opens case

In Dnipro, unknown persons set fire to an Armed Forces vehicle: law enforcement opens case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14389 views

Unidentified persons set fire to a military minibus in a parking lot in Dnipro, damaging the vehicle, and law enforcement officers opened a criminal case over the arson.

On the night of June 10, unidentified persons set fire to a minibus belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a parking lot in Dnipro. The perpetrators are wanted. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over the arson of the vehicle. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

The incident occurred in a parking lot on Yaskrava Street in Dnipro.

The police found that the arson had set fire to a Volkswagen minibus belonging to the military. The fire damaged the engine compartment, the car's torpedo and the windshield.

Empty gasoline bottles were found at the scene. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, a group of people may be involved in the arson.

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property).

Image

Fire broke out in a private house in Kyiv region: firefighters extinguished the fire11.06.24, 22:42 • 17672 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

