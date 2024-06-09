In Chernivtsi region, a fire broke out at an enterprise with an area of one thousand square meters

In the Chernivtsi region, a large-scale fire broke out at one of the enterprises with an area of 1000 square meters.m. there were no injuries or fatalities in the fire. The fire has already been extinguished by rescuers. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Today, rescuers of the Chernivtsi region liquidated a large-scale fire at one of the enterprises of the region with a total area of 1000 square meters.m.

The fire destroyed equipment for the production of briquettes, finished products, household items.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the fire. The cause of the fire is determined by specialists.

