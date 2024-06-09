ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

In Chernivtsi region, a fire broke out at an enterprise with an area of one thousand square meters

In Chernivtsi region, a fire broke out at an enterprise with an area of one thousand square meters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84461 views

At the enterprise in the Chernivtsi region, a large-scale fire occurred, which destroyed equipment and products on an area of 1000 square meters, but did not lead to injuries.

In the Chernivtsi region, a large-scale fire broke out  at one of the enterprises with an area of 1000 square meters.m. there were no injuries or fatalities in the fire. The fire has already been extinguished by rescuers. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Today, rescuers of the Chernivtsi region liquidated a large-scale fire at one of the enterprises of the region with a total area of 1000 square meters.m.

The fire destroyed equipment for the production of briquettes, finished products, household items.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the fire. The cause of the fire is determined by specialists.

In the Kiev region, a warehouse burned at night: 4000 sq. m burned09.06.24, 11:09 • 22307 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

