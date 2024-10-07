Militants carried out 56 attacks on the territory of Chernihiv region over the past week, including dropping explosives on a car with liquefied gas

Last week, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 56 strikes on the territory of Chernihiv region. 202 explosions were recorded.

Writes UNN with reference to the channel of the Chernihiv regional state administration.

Details

The enemy continues to shell Chernihiv region.

Over the past week the enemy made 56 strikes. There were 202 explosions in 24 settlements.

Terrorists, in particular, hit a car that was carrying liquefied gas. People were killed.

On October 3, the occupiers committed another act of terrorism - they dropped explosives on a car that was carrying liquefied gas to people. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Among them are children. - the agency informs.

Recall

Chernihiv region suffered an enemy artillery attack: a residential building caught firek.

Russian army fired 14 times at night and in the morning on the border of Sumy region, 6 "shaheds" were shot down