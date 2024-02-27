3.5 years in prison for burning the Koran: in Chechnya, Nikita Zhuravel was sentenced, who was beaten by Kadyrov's son in the pre-trial detention center

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34703 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 130950 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80540 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 298412 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196596 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234139 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252213 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158320 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372283 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 61797 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 131016 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 298480 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220896 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250138 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23363 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31175 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30907 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 80921 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 87896 views
3.5 years in prison for burning the Koran: in Chechnya, Nikita Zhuravel was sentenced, who was beaten by Kadyrov's son in the pre-trial detention center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30636 views

In Chechnya, a 19-year-old man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for burning a copy of the Koran.

3.5 years in prison for burning the Koran: in Chechnya, Nikita Zhuravel was sentenced, who was beaten by Kadyrov's son in the pre-trial detention center

In the Russian region of Chechnya, 19-year-old Nikita Zhuravel was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for burning a copy of the Quran. This was reported by SOTA Vision from the hall of the Visayit court in Grozny, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 19-year-old Zhuravel was found guilty of insulting the religious feelings of believers and hooliganism. The prosecutor requested a 3.5-year prison sentence for the defendant, and the court granted his request.

The Russian edition of SOTA Vision published a video of Zhuravel standing in a cage with white bars and hearing the verdict. Afterwards, the video showed a moment when a Russian reporter literally forced the defendant to publicly apologize for his actions once again.

Have you repented? Apologize. 

- said an Izvestia correspondent from Grozny.

And Zhuravel to apologize once again for burning the Koran.

I apologize to all Muslims for offending their religious feelings with my actions. 

- Zhuravel told the camera.

Nikita Zhuravel's lawyer stated that she intends to appeal the verdict of the Grozny court. According to defense counsel Yulia Antonova, the court misinterpreted parts of the articles under which her client was sentenced.

Optional

Nikita Zhuravel's case attracted international attention last year when Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video of his son Adam beating the defendant while he was in prison awaiting trial.

Kadyrov regretted that his son did not kill the 19-year-old boy who burned the Koran in the detention center13.12.23, 18:53 • 29013 views

The journalists also added that in November 2023, Memorial recognized Mykyta Zhuravel as a political prisoner. According to human rights activists, they have reason to doubt that it was he who burned the Quran, as the video does not indicate authorship.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldMultimedia
