In Russian-held Mariupol, Ukrainian guerrillas managed to send Oleh Nosenko, the head of the occupying Mariupol City Council, to the hospital . He was diagnosed with a head injury - the collaborator is in intensive care. UNN reports with reference to the Mariupol City Council and Deputy Mayor Petro Andriushchenko.

Details

Andriushchenko also said that in Mariupol, unidentified persons incapacitated the so-called "chairman of the Mariupol council" Oleg Nosenko. He is in critical condition after suffering a blunt force trauma to the back of the head in intensive care.

As for the details, a "blunt object" - an ordinary brick to the back of the head on Sportyvna Street - with all the fury of Mariupol gives excellent results - said the deputy mayor.

Addendum

The Ukrainian city council of Mariupol notes that Nosenko began cooperating with the Russian occupiers immediately after the capture of Mariupol. In particular, he was an adviser to the pseudo-mayor Oleh Morgun.

In addition, Oleh Nosenko was one of the organizers of the so-called "elections" in the city led by the occupiers.

Recall

Mariupol mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko warned that the Russian Federation's FSB has intensified its cleansing operations in the temporarily occupied Mariupol and has been activated due to recent strikes on bases and air defense. The occupiers are also actively harassing landlords and "tax collectors," and people disappear after being stopped.