Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
In captured Mariupol, guerrillas attempted to assassinate head of occupation city council: collaborator in intensive care

In captured Mariupol, guerrillas attempted to assassinate head of occupation city council: collaborator in intensive care

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111597 views

Oleh Nosenko, the head of the occupation city council of Mariupol, was hospitalized with a head injury. Ukrainian partisans attacked the collaborator on Sportivnaya Street.

In Russian-held Mariupol, Ukrainian guerrillas managed to send Oleh Nosenko, the head of the occupying Mariupol City Council, to the hospital . He was diagnosed with a head injury - the collaborator is in intensive care. UNN reports with reference to the Mariupol City Council and Deputy Mayor Petro Andriushchenko. 

Details

Andriushchenko also said that in Mariupol, unidentified persons incapacitated the so-called "chairman of the Mariupol council" Oleg Nosenko. He is in critical condition after suffering a blunt force trauma to the back of the head in intensive care.

As for the details, a "blunt object" - an ordinary brick to the back of the head on Sportyvna Street - with all the fury of Mariupol gives excellent results 

- said the deputy mayor. 

Addendum

The Ukrainian city council of Mariupol notes that Nosenko began cooperating with the Russian occupiers immediately after the capture of Mariupol. In particular, he was an adviser to the pseudo-mayor Oleh Morgun.

In addition, Oleh Nosenko was one of the organizers of the so-called "elections" in the city led by the occupiers.

Recall

Mariupol mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko warned that the Russian Federation's FSB has intensified its cleansing operations in the temporarily occupied Mariupol and has been activated due to recent strikes on bases and air defense. The occupiers are also actively harassing landlords and "tax collectors," and people disappear after being stopped.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising