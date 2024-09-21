In Brovary, an Opel driver caused an accident with three cars

A traffic accident occurred in the city of Brovary. This was reported by the Police in the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the 45-year-old driver of an Opel failed to give way, which led to a collision with a Hyundai moving on the main road. The impact threw the Hyundai into a parked shuttle bus.

Fortunately, there were no injuries. The police drew up an administrative report against the Opel driver under Article 124 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

