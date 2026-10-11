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In Britain, a man climbed into a tiger enclosure at a zoo — it ended fatally

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

A man died at a zoo near Doncaster after entering the tiger enclosure. The animal was unharmed, and the park was closed for the rest of the weekend.

In Britain, a man climbed into a tiger enclosure at a zoo — it ended fatally

In the United Kingdom, a man died after entering a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster. He died at the scene from his injuries despite the efforts of medics, The Independent reports, citing South Yorkshire Police, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 10. Emergency services arrived at the zoo shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time and found the man with serious injuries after he had entered the area where the tiger was kept.

Ambulance services arrived at the scene and, unfortunately, despite all the efforts of the medical staff, the man died at the scene

– law enforcement officials reported.

What happened to the tiger after the incident

Police separately commented on rumors regarding the animal’s fate. Law enforcement officials assured the public that the tiger was not harmed and remained in its enclosure after the incident.

The animal was not harmed and remained in its enclosure after the incident, so there is no wider danger to the public

– police emphasized.

The administration of Yorkshire Wildlife Park evacuated visitors and announced that the zoo would remain closed until the end of the weekend. The circumstances under which the man entered the enclosure are currently unknown.

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Stepan Haftko

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