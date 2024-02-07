In Belgorod, Russia, an air raid is reported at a plant during an air raid alert

During the missile threat in Belgorod, Russia, a fire was reported at an industrial facility as a result of an incoming missile, Russian media reported, UNN reported.

Details

According to the Russian media, the shell hit the boiler room of the ZBK-1 plant and the metalwork shop.

TG channels also report that a shell hit the cab of the truck, the number of victims is unknown.

Earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov , reported that a missile warning siren had been activated in the region.

