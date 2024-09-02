ukenru
In August, Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to supply more than 17 tons of low-quality fuel - Defense Ministry

In August, Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to supply more than 17 tons of low-quality fuel - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16533 views

In August, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered more than 17 tons of substandard fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The total value of the substandard oil products amounted to UAH 1.6 million.

In August, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered 17 tons of low-quality fuel and lubricants that were supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

In August, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine found more than 17 tons of substandard fuel and lubricants that were supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The total cost of the substandard oil products amounted to UAH 1.6 million

- the statement reads.

Specialists of the specialized institution of the Central Quality Control Department of the Ministry of Defense have analyzed more than 400 samples of fuels and lubricants in the laboratory.

We have a responsibility to taxpayers to ensure that resources for the military are supplied uninterruptedly and to the highest standards. This is critical for the fulfillment of combat missions

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

He stated that such cases of supplying low-quality oil products are absolutely unacceptable. They will be promptly eliminated and control will be strengthened.

