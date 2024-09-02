In August, Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to supply more than 17 tons of low-quality fuel - Defense Ministry

In August, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered 17 tons of low-quality fuel and lubricants that were supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Specialists of the specialized institution of the Central Quality Control Department of the Ministry of Defense have analyzed more than 400 samples of fuels and lubricants in the laboratory.

We have a responsibility to taxpayers to ensure that resources for the military are supplied uninterruptedly and to the highest standards. This is critical for the fulfillment of combat missions - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

He stated that such cases of supplying low-quality oil products are absolutely unacceptable. They will be promptly eliminated and control will be strengthened.

