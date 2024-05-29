In August, the new Ukrainian horror film "Konotop Witch"will be released

Production of the Ukrainian film "Konotop Witch" has announced the premiere date – the start of the film's screening in cinemas is scheduled for August 22. About it UNN writes with reference to the film's page in Facebook.

Details

From August 22, the film "Konotop Witch", which is released for the Independence Day, will be available in cinemas.

It is reported that this is the first film from the future horror line, shot FILM.UA Group. The team writes that they were inspired by Ukrainian mythology, which they combined with modern events.

In the center of the plot of Novy Gorov is the brutal revenge of a witch from Konotop to the invaders who killed her lover.

The film contains scenes of the violent and martyrdom of the invaders — have time to enjoy on the big screen. Evil will be punished! - the filmmakers warn.

The film features famous actors Tatiana Malkova, Taras Uymbalyuk, Pavel Vishnyakov, Elena Kholatkina, Ivan Sharan and others. They also promise cameos of military actors: Nazar Grabar, Alexander Pecheritsa, Vladimir Raschuk and Daniel Salem.

