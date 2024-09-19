In August, consumer inflation in Ukraine increased to 7.5% - NBU

In August, consumer inflation in Ukraine rose to 7.5% year-on-year, in line with the NBU's forecasts. Fundamental price pressure has also increased. This was stated by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi, UNN reports.

Inflation has accelerated as expected in recent months. In August, consumer inflation rose to 7.5% yoy, which was close to the NBU's July forecast - Pyshny said.

According to the NBU Governor, the underlying price pressure, as measured by core inflation, also increased and reached 6.5% yoy.

The increase in consumer prices was driven by a poorer harvest this year, higher business costs for food, energy, and labor, and the impact of the hryvnia depreciation in previous months.

At the same time, inflation expectations remained fairly stable.

Recall

Today, on September 19, the National Bank of Ukraine decided to keep the key policy rate at 13%.