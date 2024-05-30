In Altai, Putin's residence probably burned down: what rossmi reports

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74075 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139633 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144705 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238966 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171764 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147906 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206128 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110309 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34950 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53696 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106087 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 52487 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238966 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206128 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232209 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219371 views
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9253 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16673 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106087 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110309 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158467 views
In Altai, Putin's residence probably burned down: what rossmi reports

In Altai, Putin's residence probably burned down: what rossmi reports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86059 views

According to reports and photos of bloggers and activists, one of the buildings of Putin's residence in Altai almost completely burned down.

In Altai in the Russian Federation, the dacha of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin probably burned, reports UNN with reference to the Russian Telegram channel "Sirena".

Details

According to Sirena, one of the buildings of Putin's residence in the Altai Republic almost completely burned down.

The photo shows identical elements of the building's exterior decoration: the color of the facade matches, the green spaces located next to the building, and the roof of the neighboring building that was shown in the photo.

Footage of the burned-down building was published by blogger Amir Atashev and activist Aruna Arna. They are made from different angles, and the relief surrounding the residence coincides with what can be seen in the photos. In a conversation with Sirena, Aitashev clarified that the photo he published was taken today. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The photo verification services used by the editors did not find any traces of processing on the frames.

The operational duty officer of the Ministry of emergency situations in the Altai Republic did not answer the question of the Sirena correspondent about the fire in the ongudai district over the past day.

Information about the secret construction in the Ongudai District of the Altai Republic appeared in 2010, and up to 3 billion rubles were spent on this project.

Officially, This is the Altai farmstead Sanatorium and resort complex owned by Gazprom. However, you can not relax there. In 2011, Novaya Gazeta correspondents were denied access to the territory by security guards, saying that "the specially protected object is intended for recreation of senior officials of the state." At the same time, Gazprom said that the complex is needed for" holding meetings with business partners, corporate events and receiving foreign guests." Local opposition figures have repeatedly spoken about the complex's ties with Putin.

It is known that the complex includes a special farm with fenced forest areas and a farm for breeding marals, in whose blood Putin allegedly bathes. According to various sources, there is also the so — called "Putin bunker", which allegedly can accommodate up to 100 thousand people-this information has never been confirmed.

Antonina Tumanova

telegramTelegram
polandPoland

