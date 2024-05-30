In Altai, Putin's residence probably burned down: what rossmi reports

In Altai in the Russian Federation, the dacha of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin probably burned, reports UNN with reference to the Russian Telegram channel "Sirena".

Details

According to Sirena, one of the buildings of Putin's residence in the Altai Republic almost completely burned down.

The photo shows identical elements of the building's exterior decoration: the color of the facade matches, the green spaces located next to the building, and the roof of the neighboring building that was shown in the photo.

Footage of the burned-down building was published by blogger Amir Atashev and activist Aruna Arna. They are made from different angles, and the relief surrounding the residence coincides with what can be seen in the photos. In a conversation with Sirena, Aitashev clarified that the photo he published was taken today. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The photo verification services used by the editors did not find any traces of processing on the frames.

The operational duty officer of the Ministry of emergency situations in the Altai Republic did not answer the question of the Sirena correspondent about the fire in the ongudai district over the past day.

Information about the secret construction in the Ongudai District of the Altai Republic appeared in 2010, and up to 3 billion rubles were spent on this project.

Officially, This is the Altai farmstead Sanatorium and resort complex owned by Gazprom. However, you can not relax there. In 2011, Novaya Gazeta correspondents were denied access to the territory by security guards, saying that "the specially protected object is intended for recreation of senior officials of the state." At the same time, Gazprom said that the complex is needed for" holding meetings with business partners, corporate events and receiving foreign guests." Local opposition figures have repeatedly spoken about the complex's ties with Putin.

It is known that the complex includes a special farm with fenced forest areas and a farm for breeding marals, in whose blood Putin allegedly bathes. According to various sources, there is also the so — called "Putin bunker", which allegedly can accommodate up to 100 thousand people-this information has never been confirmed.