In a kindergarten in a village in the Republic of Mari El, a part of the Russian Federation, an event called "We will serve in the army" was organized for children on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day. The preschoolers were dressed in military uniforms and the tricolor, and one of the tasks of the program was to "clear mines.

This was reported by the Russian media, UNN.

Details

A kindergarten in the village of Pomary in Mari El organized a sports event called "We will serve in the army" to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day. It was attended by pupils of the senior group "Gnomes" - , the statement said.

In particular, the preschoolers were dressed in military uniforms and the tricolor, divided into "Rocket" and "Airplane" teams. The program included tasks to run to the "island" and hit the target with a "shell," while the parents of the children took on the role of "sappers" and cleared the "mines.

Recall

Earlier, the National Resistance Center reported that Russians involve children from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine in military institutions of the Russian Federation without passing exams. As noted, the main purpose of such exercises is to integrate them into the Russian legal, educational and political space from an early age, deprive them of their Ukrainian identity and make them part of their military machine