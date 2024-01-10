In 2024, pensions will be indexed by 13% - the Ministry of Social Policy

This year, according to preliminary calculations, the approximate amount of pension indexation will be 13%. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

For 2024, we are planning to index (pensions - ed.). The exact amount will be calculated based on the macroeconomic indicators that we will see in mid-February. But, preliminarily, we expect an increase of about 13% - Marchak said.

The indexation of pensions in Ukraine will take place on March 1, as stipulated by the relevant pension legislation.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine is planning another minimum wage increase in the spring.