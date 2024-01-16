In 2023, Russians exported 4.8 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Just like 100 years ago, Russia continues to plunder the occupied lands and take out everything it can get its hands on. Echelons of grain, which the enemy has harvested from Ukrainian land, are leaving the TOT, - the statement said.

Details

According to the report, there is a scheme on the TOT where all farmers have to sell grain to the occupiers at a fixed price, which is several times lower than the market price. And then the gauleiters resell the grain and take the difference. This difference is the Kremlin's payment for "loyalty.

Recall

On January 5, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko , published footage of Ukrainian grain being exported to Russia from the port of Mariupol.



