In 2023, the occupiers took out about 5 million tons of Ukrainian grain from the TOT - CNS

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 72741 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108867 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138173 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136255 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175596 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171427 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281829 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178180 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167170 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148821 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103777 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103576 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105597 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 78657 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 52781 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 72601 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249512 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234640 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259993 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 36872 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138156 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106321 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106320 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122461 views
In 2023, the occupiers took out about 5 million tons of Ukrainian grain from the TOT - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53605 views

In 2023, Russia exported 4.8 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was collected at a fixed low price from local farmers and then sold at market price.

In 2023, Russians exported 4.8 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Just like 100 years ago, Russia continues to plunder the occupied lands and take out everything it can get its hands on. Echelons of grain, which the enemy has harvested from Ukrainian land, are leaving the TOT,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the report, there is a scheme on the TOT where all farmers have to sell grain to the occupiers at a fixed price, which is several times lower than the market price. And then the gauleiters resell the grain and take the difference. This difference is the Kremlin's payment for "loyalty.

Recall

On January 5, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko , published footage of Ukrainian grain being exported to Russia from the port of Mariupol.

Kremlin wants to build six landfills in Luhansk and Donetsk regions - resistance15.01.24, 06:29 • 33077 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

