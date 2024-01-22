ukenru
In 2023, more than 10 thousand Ukrainians received grants for their own business

In 2023, more than 10 thousand Ukrainians received grants for their own business

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65685 views

In 2023, more than 10,000 Ukrainians received state grants totaling UAH 2.4 billion to start or develop businesses under the "Own Business" program.

In the past 2023, more than 10 thousand Ukrainians received grants from the state to start or develop a business under the "Own Business" program. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Last year, more than 10 thousand Ukrainians received a positive decision to receive a grant worth UAH 2.4 billion. Since the start of the program in July 2022, we have 13.5 thousand grantees, in whose business development the state has invested a total of UAH 3 billion. Thanks to these grants, thousands of new businesses have opened, twice as many companies are scaling up their business, and more than 25 thousand jobs have been created

- said Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

Details

Also, 359 winners of the last wave of applications for microgrants under the "Own Business" program in 2023 have already been determined. They will receive UAH 86.5 million from the state to start or expand their business.

Among microgrant recipients, 57% are women and 43% are men. 70% of them have higher education. Most grantees are from Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions. The vast majority of them plan to spend the money on purchasing equipment needed to run their business.

In addition, it is known that the most popular areas in which the winners will work are wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repair, temporary accommodation and catering, and the processing industry.

The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs named the problems most often faced by businesses: every second company suffers losses from tax authorities17.01.24, 11:35 • 135808 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

