The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs named the problems most often faced by businesses: every second company suffers losses from tax authorities

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104419 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114192 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144656 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140921 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178016 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172348 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285356 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167320 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37999 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 41437 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51988 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72336 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38846 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 104419 views
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104419 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285356 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 252475 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252475 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262688 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM • 72336 views

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72336 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144656 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 107652 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107652 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 107598 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107598 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 123655 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123655 views
The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs named the problems most often faced by businesses: every second company suffers losses from tax authorities

The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs named the problems most often faced by businesses: every second company suffers losses from tax authorities
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 135811 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 135811 views

The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs named the problems most often faced by businesses

The problems that Ukrainian business is currently facing can be divided into two groups: those related to the war and those related to pressure from law enforcement and regulatory authorities. As Kateryna Hlazkova, executive director of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, told UNN in a commentary, while the government is trying to solve the first set of problems, the second set of problems is practically unaddressed.

She noted that today business in Ukraine operates in extremely difficult conditions: daily alarms, shelling, disrupted logistics, periodic power outages, and mobile communications. Glazkova added that the Union systematizes business problems and promotes advocacy for the necessary government decisions to address them.

Despite all this, the business continues to operate, pay salaries and taxes, which are so necessary to finance our military. The most frequent requests to the Union are: booking employees and their business trips abroad, logistical problems at the border, illegal actions of law enforcement officers, fiscal pressure from tax and customs services. And while the first set of issues related to military operations is gradually being resolved by the authorities, the second set of issues caused by the work of law enforcement and inspection agencies is practically unchanged and sometimes even worsens, in particular, in the issue of blocking tax invoices

- Glazkova said.

According to her, the number of blocking operations increased rapidly in October 2022, and almost every second company suffered losses due to the imperfect work of the tax service. According to Hlazkova, during the year, the Union repeatedly addressed the government, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, and MPs with relevant initiatives that would allow honest businesses to operate without unnecessary costs for collecting evidence of their innocence before the state. And although, as the executive director of the CJS notes, despite the fact that in most cases businesses received assistance, there is still no systemic solution to the problem.

Expert: blocking of tax invoices is an additional financial burden on business, and not everyone can withstand it05.01.24, 14:23 • 212378 views

According to the STS, more than 25 thousand companies face the problem of suspension of tax invoice registration every month, and about 80% of them are resolved administratively after appeals. Other appeals considered by the courts are 95% resolved in favor of the business. Overall, 90% of tax claims are false.

"Drawing up explanations, submitting scanned documents, certifying signatures, seals, paying for lawyers and judicial authorities are wasted time and money that could be invested in the Armed Forces. According to the Union's calculations, businesses spend about UAH 400 million per month to unblock tax invoices. The country's economy, production, and processing industry, which could have developed at a faster pace, are also losing money," Glazkova said.

According to her, a separate problem with the mechanism of blocking tax invoices is corruption risks, "when creating problems with the registration of tax invoices by tax authorities is related to the human factor and is a hidden form of pressure on business to obtain illegal benefits.

She noted that these risks were reflected in the NAPC's anti-corruption study, which was conducted with the participation of the Union's think tank and presented in December 2023. She expressed hope that the NACP's findings would still influence a change in the philosophy of tax administration.

There are signs that Hetmantsev is managing the tax service in a manual mode - Amelin08.01.24, 15:42 • 226852 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

