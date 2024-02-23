In 2023, local communities transferred more than UAH 16 billion for the needs of the Armed Forces - Ministry of Defense

During 2023 , local communities voluntarily transferred more than UAH 16 billion for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The ministry explained that regional centers, united territorial communities, districts, cities and towns independently decided to allocate funds directly to those military units and in those areas that they considered to be the highest priority.

Thus, over the past year, hromadas' subventions were allocated to:

11.6 billion hryvnias - for the Land Forces, Air Assault Forces, Special Operations Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, Air Force and Navy;

UAH 2.53 billion - for the Logistics Forces, Support Forces, Communications and Cyber Security Forces, Medical Forces, and the State Special Transport Service;

UAH 750 million - for other military formations (military educational institutions, military law enforcement, etc.).

In addition to these amounts, the local authorities transferred an additional UAH 1.3 billion directly to the state budget to cover the urgent needs of the Armed Forces.

First of all, it is training of personnel and troops, medical support, procurement of UAVs and components for them, boats, electronic warfare equipment and batteries for vehicles.

It is noted that the government decree directed these funds to the Ministry of Defense for transfer to military units designated by the General Staff.

These actions of the communities are proof that local self-government in Ukraine is conscious and resilient, it truly embodies the principles of democracy and autonomy even in difficult times of war. (...) On the part of the Ministry of Defense, we will do everything possible to ensure that every hryvnia allocated by the communities is directed to the needs of our soldiers and used with maximum efficiency - Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr said .

