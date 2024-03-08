IMF to consider disbursement of $900 million tranche to Ukraine in the second half of March

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13958 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 42058 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36000 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 196259 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172883 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248765 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154588 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371510 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 6004 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 42058 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 196259 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160593 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179401 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7786 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18380 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19111 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28899 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36856 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

IMF to consider disbursement of $900 million tranche to Ukraine in the second half of March

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20183 views

The IMF Board of Directors will consider a revision of the program of cooperation with Ukraine with a tranche of $900 million in the second half of March.

IMF to consider disbursement of $900 million tranche to Ukraine in the second half of March

The IMF Board of Directors is going to consider in the second half of March the revision of the cooperation program with Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of a new tranche, expected to be about $900 million, said Julie Kozak, director of the IMF Communications Department, at a briefing on March 7, UNN reports.

As for the date of the board meeting, the latest revision is expected to be considered in the second half of March

- Kozak said.

She also praised Ukraine's recently adopted corporate governance law: "The adoption of what we consider to be a landmark corporate governance law is a very important step towards strengthening state-owned enterprises in Ukraine.

"The law strengthens the role of supervisory boards and brings Ukrainian legislation closer to OECD standards, while adhering to the most important principles of public financial management and limiting budgetary risks. Reliable implementation of the law will be crucial for improving the efficiency of state-owned enterprises and forms the basis for further reforms in this area, such as the development of a policy on state ownership of state-owned enterprises," Kozak said when asked what the IMF's expectations are for the implementation of this law and how it may affect the development of Ukraine's state-owned enterprise sector and the investment climate in the country.

Recall

During the two years of full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted more than $75 billion in foreign aid. For this year, at least $37 billion in aid is needed from Ukrainian partners.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90