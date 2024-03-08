IMF to consider disbursement of $900 million tranche to Ukraine in the second half of March

The IMF Board of Directors is going to consider in the second half of March the revision of the cooperation program with Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of a new tranche, expected to be about $900 million, said Julie Kozak, director of the IMF Communications Department, at a briefing on March 7, UNN reports.

As for the date of the board meeting, the latest revision is expected to be considered in the second half of March - Kozak said.

She also praised Ukraine's recently adopted corporate governance law: "The adoption of what we consider to be a landmark corporate governance law is a very important step towards strengthening state-owned enterprises in Ukraine.

"The law strengthens the role of supervisory boards and brings Ukrainian legislation closer to OECD standards, while adhering to the most important principles of public financial management and limiting budgetary risks. Reliable implementation of the law will be crucial for improving the efficiency of state-owned enterprises and forms the basis for further reforms in this area, such as the development of a policy on state ownership of state-owned enterprises," Kozak said when asked what the IMF's expectations are for the implementation of this law and how it may affect the development of Ukraine's state-owned enterprise sector and the investment climate in the country.

During the two years of full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted more than $75 billion in foreign aid. For this year, at least $37 billion in aid is needed from Ukrainian partners.