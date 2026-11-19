Law enforcement authorities have notified a colonel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine of suspicion of illicit enrichment amounting to more than UAH 12.6 million. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The suspect turned out to be the head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, responsible for capital construction. He was notified of suspicion under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, during 2021–2024, the colonel acquired assets whose value significantly exceeded his legitimate income. These included a residential house with a land plot in the Kyiv region worth more than UAH 7.4 million, a car, and cash in foreign currency.

During the searches, nearly USD 125,000, more than EUR 23,000, and documents concerning the acquisition of the property were seized. Some of the property was registered in the name of a person close to the official. At the same time, the investigation established circumstances indicating that the suspect was the actual owner of these assets and had the ability to dispose of them — the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

On November 13, 2026, at the prosecutor’s request, the court suspended the suspect from office and imposed bail of UAH 260,000 as a preventive measure.

The bail was posted, the Prosecutor General’s Office noted.

It will be recalled

A former deputy head of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in the Kyiv region was notified of suspicion after he shot a serviceman in the leg during a conflict. In addition, the investigation established that after the incident, the man attempted to substitute the physical evidence by handing over a cartridge case from another pistol.