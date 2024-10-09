Illegal enrichment for 1.5 million dollars: the issue of serving a notice of suspicion to Khmelnytskyi city council deputy is being decided

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the Khmelnytsky City Council deputy, who was found by the SBI to have one and a half million dollars in undeclared assets, is being decided. The prosecution is likely to request a custodial detention for her. This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Today, the issue of serving her with a notice of suspicion is being decided, and a preventive measure will be chosen later. The prosecution will most likely request a detention in order to prevent a person suspected of certain offenses from escaping justice ,” Sapian said.

Context

The State Bureau of Investigation found more than a million and a half dollars in undeclared assets of a Khmelnytsky City Council deputy.

