Ignat reacted to the fact that the missiles for the Patriot system are enough for several massive attacks

The spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ignat, commenting on the words of the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, that the missiles for the Patriot air defense system would be enough to repel several more large-scale attacks , said that nothing extraordinary is happening and that partners provide missiles as needed, UNN reports .

Today, the media spread Serhiy Nayev's words that there are only enough missiles for several such massive attacks! Obviously, this refers to December 29 and January 2. In particular, in the commentary to the French AFP, they also talk about missiles for medium- and long-range anti-aircraft missile systems - "Patriot". - Ignat wrote on Facebook.

Details

Ihnat noted that partners provide Ukraine with missiles on an as-needed basis.

"Of course, what's new here? It's always been like this, last year, in the summer, and now! Our partners provide missiles on an as-needed basis, I would even say on an urgent basis! Of course, anti-aircraft missiles are a scarce commodity for us, both Soviet ones - for S-300 and Buk-M1 - and Western ones. We do not produce them and constantly receive them from partners from different countries. Does anyone think that Ukraine should deploy warehouses for storing Western anti-aircraft missiles, which will certainly become a priority target for the enemy?" Ihnat wrote.

He emphasized that nothing extraordinary is happening.

"So, nothing extraordinary is happening, of course the enemy is gradually trying to deplete our air defense, forcing us to spend precious ammunition with such massive attacks. If you haven't noticed, the occupiers do this every day and every night. They also spend expensive missiles that are sent directly from the assembly line to the carriers. We are fighting back! And do not forget to remind our partners every time that constant - "FOR FEW ATTACKS," Ihnat said.

Addendum

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev , saidthat Ukraine currently has enough ammunition to repel several more large-scale Russian air strikes.