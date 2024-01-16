If the conditions of the Polish strikers are not met, they may return to blockading the border with Ukraine in the spring

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 71923 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108769 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138045 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136170 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171420 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281771 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178178 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148819 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103736 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103531 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105551 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 78387 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 52460 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 72004 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281777 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249470 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259947 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 36585 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138056 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106291 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106291 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122431 views
If the conditions of the Polish strikers are not met, they may return to blockading the border with Ukraine in the spring

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20575 views

Polish protesters warn that they will resume the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border if the government does not meet their demands by March 1.

Polish protesters say that if the authorities do not fulfill their conditions by March 1, they will return to the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border. This was reported  by BBC, UNN wrote.

Details

"If a solution cannot be found, we will return to the border," said protest leader Rafal Meckler, "This is not a surrender, but a strategic pause.

Meckler also confirmed that the blockade will be lifted only until March 1, as the situation will depend on agreements with the government.

Recall

Polish carriers, who have been blocking some checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border since November, have reached an agreement with the government on "certain conditions" and will suspend their protest on Wednesday at 11:00 GMT (13:00 Kyiv time). 

Romanian government reaches agreement with protesting farmers blocking the border with Ukraine - media16.01.24, 12:00 • 29550 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

