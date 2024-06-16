If Russia stops fighting, the war will stop, and if Ukraine stops fighting, the end of Ukraine will come - Slovenian President

Russia does not care about peace and security on the entire planet. If Russia stops fighting, the war will stop, and if Ukraine stops fighting, it will be the end of Ukraine, but it will be the end of international law.

This was stated by the President of Slovenia, Natasha Pirc Musar, during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

As I have already announced, my country is motivated and ready to actively contribute to the process that should lead to the peace in which Ukraine, as a victim of aggression, has the right to choose. Who are the permanent members of the UN Security Council? 5 states that were victorious in the Second World War, Russia among them. The assurances were that these states would take care of peace and security on the entire planet. Does Russia follow through on this? No, it doesn't. Why is Ukraine's struggle so important? Because it is fighting for the entire planet, for respect for international law. If Russia stops fighting, then the war will stop, and if Ukraine stops fighting, then it will be the end of Ukraine, but it will be the end of international law - Musar said.

russia should not participate in peace talks until it complies with international principles and the UN charter adopted in 1945.