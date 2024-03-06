If Russia did not threaten Ukraine's existence, there would be no reason to seek collective security - Kuleba

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13892 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 41776 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35860 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 195935 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179168 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172809 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219078 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248756 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154574 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371506 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 5832 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 41896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 196070 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160442 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179259 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7698 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18352 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28803 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36760 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

If Russia did not threaten Ukraine's existence, there would be no reason to seek collective security - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25475 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected claims that Russia attacked Ukraine because it wanted to join NATO, saying that if Russia did not threaten Ukraine's existence, Ukraine would have no reason to seek collective security.

If Russia did not threaten Ukraine's existence, there would be no reason to seek collective security - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuluba rejected claims that  Russia wanted to attack Ukraine because Ukrainians wanted to join NATO. According to him, if the Kremlin did not threaten Ukraine's existence, there would be no reason to seek collective security. He said this in a video message, reports UNN

Sometimes  people say that Russia wanted to attack Ukraine because Ukrainians wanted to join NATO. If you have ever heard people say something like that, please know that it is not true

- said Kuleba.

He recalled that Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2014, annexing Crimea. At the time, Ukraine was a neutral country and had no intention of joining NATO.

The minister noted that during the Revolution of Dignity, protesters insisted on Ukraine's accession to the EU, not NATO. 

"It was only in the fall of 2014, after many months of war, that Ukraine abandoned its neutrality," Kuleba said. 

If Russia did not threaten Ukraine's existence, there would be no reason for our country to seek collective security

- The Foreign Minister added. 

Russian dictator Putin hinted in a speech to the federal assembly that  sending NATO troops to Ukraine could be a pretext for Russia to use nuclear weapons.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
NATO
Crimea
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90