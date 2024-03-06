If Russia did not threaten Ukraine's existence, there would be no reason to seek collective security - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuluba rejected claims that Russia wanted to attack Ukraine because Ukrainians wanted to join NATO. According to him, if the Kremlin did not threaten Ukraine's existence, there would be no reason to seek collective security. He said this in a video message, reports UNN.

Sometimes people say that Russia wanted to attack Ukraine because Ukrainians wanted to join NATO. If you have ever heard people say something like that, please know that it is not true - said Kuleba.

He recalled that Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2014, annexing Crimea. At the time, Ukraine was a neutral country and had no intention of joining NATO.

The minister noted that during the Revolution of Dignity, protesters insisted on Ukraine's accession to the EU, not NATO.

"It was only in the fall of 2014, after many months of war, that Ukraine abandoned its neutrality," Kuleba said.

If Russia did not threaten Ukraine's existence, there would be no reason for our country to seek collective security - The Foreign Minister added.

Russian dictator Putin hinted in a speech to the federal assembly that sending NATO troops to Ukraine could be a pretext for Russia to use nuclear weapons.