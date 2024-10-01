IAEA head to visit Belarus today

IAEA head Rafael Grossi will visit Belarus today for high-level meetings in Minsk. He will also visit the Astravets nuclear power plant. This UNN reports with reference to the IAEA.

“IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Belarus today to hold high-level meetings in the capital Minsk, as well as visit the country's nuclear power plant (NPP),” the report reads.

It should be noted that at Ostrovets NPP, the Director General and his team of experts will assess the situation at the site almost four years after its connection to the grid and the progress in implementing the conclusions of the IAEA operational safety review in 2021.

The Director General's visit to Belarus comes at a time when the IAEA is paying special attention to ensuring nuclear safety in the region.

In August, the IAEA Director General was at Kursk NPP.