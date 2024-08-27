IAEA head arrives in Russia to inspect Kursk NPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in the Russian city of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk nuclear power plant, Russian media reported on Tuesday morning, UNN reported.

Details

The day before, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that he would personally lead a mission to the Kursk NPP on August 27. He wanted to see the situation with his own eyes and discuss the conditions for further actions that may be needed to assess the nuclear safety and security of the Kursk NPP, amid "an increase in military activity in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant.

We should add that Kurchatov is a satellite city of the Kursk NPP.

