I was carrying pensions: in Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a mobile office of Ukrposhta, killing a woman

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

I was carrying pensions: in Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a mobile office of Ukrposhta, killing a woman

Kyiv • UNN

In the Volchansky community, an employee of the mobile branch of Ukrposhta was killed during the transportation and delivery of pensions.

I was carrying pensions: in Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a mobile office of Ukrposhta, killing a woman

In the Kharkiv region, an employee of the mobile branch of Ukrposhta was killed during the transportation and delivery of pensions, and there is a wounded person. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

In the Volchansky community, an employee of the mobile branch of Ukrposhta was killed during the transportation and delivery of pensions. The invaders committed a crime today, around 10 o'clock in the morning

 - said the chairman of the RMA.

According to him, the driver who accompanied the woman was also injured. Their car was hit by an enemy UAV. The victim walked to Bugayevka, where he was seen by the military and hospitalized in Kharkiv.

"Now there is no access to the place of death due to intense shelling," Sinegubov concluded.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukrposhta
