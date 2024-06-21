I was carrying pensions: in Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a mobile office of Ukrposhta, killing a woman

In the Kharkiv region, an employee of the mobile branch of Ukrposhta was killed during the transportation and delivery of pensions, and there is a wounded person. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

In the Volchansky community, an employee of the mobile branch of Ukrposhta was killed during the transportation and delivery of pensions. The invaders committed a crime today, around 10 o'clock in the morning - said the chairman of the RMA.

According to him, the driver who accompanied the woman was also injured. Their car was hit by an enemy UAV. The victim walked to Bugayevka, where he was seen by the military and hospitalized in Kharkiv.

"Now there is no access to the place of death due to intense shelling," Sinegubov concluded.

