Senator Lindsey Graham said that he supports allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles on the territory of Russia, as this will help push the Russians out of the East. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

I support allowing Ukraine to strike Russian military targets that are causing such damage, to hit depots. I would like to help make sure that Ukraine can hold territory in Kursk and better defend the East. If we lift the restrictions on missiles, I think it will help push the Russians out of the East ,” Graham said.

According to him, the best way to win this war is to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons before next year.

Recall

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Russia has withdrawn its aircraftused to launch air strikes in Ukraine from the ATACMS area and emphasized that Ukraine has many ways to strike deep into Russia, including drones.