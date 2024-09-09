ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
I support allowing Ukraine to strike Russian military targets - Graham

I support allowing Ukraine to strike Russian military targets - Graham

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25651 views

Senator Lindsey Graham supports the provision of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine to strike Russian military targets. He believes that this will help push the Russians out of the East and better protect Ukrainian territories.

Senator Lindsey Graham said that he supports allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles on the territory of Russia, as this will help push the Russians out of the East. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

I support allowing Ukraine to strike Russian military targets that are causing such damage, to hit depots. I would like to help make sure that Ukraine can hold territory in Kursk and better defend the East. If we lift the restrictions on missiles, I think it will help push the Russians out of the East

 ,” Graham said.

According to him, the best way to win this war is to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons before next year.

Recall 

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Russia has withdrawn its aircraftused to launch air strikes in Ukraine from the ATACMS area and emphasized that Ukraine has many ways to strike deep into Russia, including drones.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

