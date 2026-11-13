I see no problem with the EU being represented by five countries in the negotiations — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees no problem with Europe being represented at possible peace talks on Ukraine by five countries—Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland. He said this on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Dublin, UNN reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Details

Responding to a question about who should represent Europe at the negotiating table with Russia, he noted that the European Three (E3) format—Germany, the United Kingdom and France—works well.

We already have a tried-and-tested E3 format. We are also working on this issue, in part, in the format of five countries—Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Poland. I see no problem with keeping it that way going forward the German chancellor said.

He emphasized that a final decision on who will represent the European Union at the talks has not yet been made.

"We have tried-and-tested formats within the European Union, and we will also discuss who will represent the European Union if necessary. But this is an issue we will discuss behind closed doors. First and foremost, I expect the Russian government and the Russian president to finally agree to joint negotiations," Merz added.

As a reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the European Union would become a full-fledged participant in the negotiating process on ending the war in Ukraine.

Putin agreed to Europe’s participation in talks on the war in Ukraine — Kushner