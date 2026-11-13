I see no problem with the EU being represented by five countries in the negotiations — Merz

$45.320.1850.480.60
ukenru
02:19 AM • 10110 views
Trump is determined to lead efforts to end the war — Witkoff
11:44 PM • 11282 views
Putin agreed to Europe’s participation in talks on the war in Ukraine — Kushner
11:16 PM • 11497 views
A Russian FPV drone killed two civilians in Sumy region
November 12, 10:20 PM • 12403 views
The EU will take a direct part in negotiations on the war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy
November 12, 09:11 PM • 13826 views
Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy in Dublin
November 12, 08:47 PM • 16554 views
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked
Exclusive
November 12, 06:13 PM • 30778 views
Fake News Factory: How Russian Propaganda Manipulates Information about Anti-Corruption Investigations in Ukraine
November 12, 05:53 PM • 23138 views
On November 13, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
November 12, 05:42 PM • 24444 views
Housing will become more affordable for families with children: what major changes are being prepared for the "eOsela" program
November 12, 05:20 PM • 19974 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
In Afghanistan, the Taliban have banned male doctors from treating womenNovember 12, 06:32 PM • 6558 views
Why Russia benefits from the detention of SBU Major General Serhii Duka – hybrid threats expert explains the risks
Exclusive
November 12, 06:59 PM • 3690 views
The leaders of Britain, France and Germany will join talks between Zelenskyy and U.S. representatives — mediaNovember 12, 07:14 PM • 6440 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangNovember 12, 08:12 PM • 8680 views
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideoNovember 12, 08:54 PM • 5358 views
Publications
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checkedNovember 12, 08:47 PM • 16552 views
Fake News Factory: How Russian Propaganda Manipulates Information about Anti-Corruption Investigations in Ukraine
Exclusive
November 12, 06:13 PM • 30776 views
Housing will become more affordable for families with children: what major changes are being prepared for the "eOsela" programNovember 12, 05:42 PM • 24443 views
"Alligator" will fly no more — what is known about the Ka-52 shot down by "friendly fire"PhotoVideoNovember 12, 05:00 PM • 23563 views
From security guarantees to billions in aid: what is being discussed at the summit in Dublin and what Ukraine can expectNovember 12, 03:01 PM • 29215 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideoNovember 12, 08:54 PM • 5430 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangNovember 12, 08:12 PM • 8762 views
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is leaving the band — the reason has been revealedNovember 12, 06:16 PM • 11892 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideoNovember 12, 05:20 PM • 19974 views
A European study has revealed 900 million galaxies, as well as the secrets of the "dark universe" — mediaNovember 12, 04:51 PM • 13125 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian

I see no problem with the EU being represented by five countries in the negotiations — Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Friedrich Merz suggested that Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Poland could take part in the negotiations on Ukraine. No final decision has been made yet.

I see no problem with the EU being represented by five countries in the negotiations — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees no problem with Europe being represented at possible peace talks on Ukraine by five countries—Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland. He said this on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Dublin, UNN reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Details

Responding to a question about who should represent Europe at the negotiating table with Russia, he noted that the European Three (E3) format—Germany, the United Kingdom and France—works well.

We already have a tried-and-tested E3 format. We are also working on this issue, in part, in the format of five countries—Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Poland. I see no problem with keeping it that way going forward

the German chancellor said.

He emphasized that a final decision on who will represent the European Union at the talks has not yet been made.

"We have tried-and-tested formats within the European Union, and we will also discuss who will represent the European Union if necessary. But this is an issue we will discuss behind closed doors. First and foremost, I expect the Russian government and the Russian president to finally agree to joint negotiations," Merz added.

As a reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the European Union would become a full-fledged participant in the negotiating process on ending the war in Ukraine.

Putin agreed to Europe’s participation in talks on the war in Ukraine — Kushner13.11.26, 01:44 • 11303 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics