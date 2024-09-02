“I heard reports on the situation and needs": Interior Minister Klymenko visits combat brigades in Donetsk region

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, arrived in Donetsk region and visited combat brigades holding the front in one of the most difficult areas of the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He visited the National Police units and the National Guard brigades “Kara-Dag”, “Chervona Kalyna” and “Azov”. The enemy is pressing daily and continuously. Our military are repelling assaults with titanic efforts, destroying enemy equipment, and taking the occupiers prisoner - said Klymenko.

In Donetsk region, he heard reports on the situation and needs. He emphasized that constant direct communication with commanders helps speed up some processes, including logistics and supply.

Klymenko also held a meeting with the leadership of the regional police. “Police officers of Donetsk region are on the ground, next to civilians. More than 30 thousand people remain in Pokrovsk alone.

Evacuation teams work daily in frontline communities. Over the past week, police evacuated more than 650 families with 905 children in this area - said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

