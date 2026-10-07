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"I have a conversation scheduled today; today is his birthday" — Trump on the call with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Donald Trump said that he has a call scheduled with Vladimir Putin today, and also reminded everyone that it is the birthday of the Russian dictator.

"I have a conversation scheduled today; today is his birthday" — Trump on the call with Putin
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he would speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin today, UNN reports. 

Details 

Responding to a question about whether he had spoken with Putin, Trump replied: "I have a call scheduled." 

"Today is his birthday. Today is Vladimir Putin's birthday. I'm sure you're going to celebrate it," Trump said. 

"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shelling07.10.26, 10:40 • 21131 view

To remind you 

US President Donald Trump said that he would soon speak with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin about the death of a laboratory assistant at a research center studying plague in Siberia. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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