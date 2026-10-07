"I have a conversation scheduled today; today is his birthday" — Trump on the call with Putin

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he would speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin today, UNN reports.

Details

Responding to a question about whether he had spoken with Putin, Trump replied: "I have a call scheduled."

"Today is his birthday. Today is Vladimir Putin's birthday. I'm sure you're going to celebrate it," Trump said.

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To remind you

US President Donald Trump said that he would soon speak with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin about the death of a laboratory assistant at a research center studying plague in Siberia.