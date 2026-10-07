"I have a conversation scheduled today; today is his birthday" — Trump on the call with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that he has a call scheduled with Vladimir Putin today, and also reminded everyone that it is the birthday of the Russian dictator.
US President Donald Trump said that he would speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin today, UNN reports.
Details
Responding to a question about whether he had spoken with Putin, Trump replied: "I have a call scheduled."
"Today is his birthday. Today is Vladimir Putin's birthday. I'm sure you're going to celebrate it," Trump said.
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To remind you
US President Donald Trump said that he would soon speak with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin about the death of a laboratory assistant at a research center studying plague in Siberia.