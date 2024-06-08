ukenru
I gave birth to a child on the street, put them in a bag and took them to my mother: in the Odessa region, a protocol was drawn up for a woman in labor

I gave birth to a child on the street, put them in a bag and took them to my mother: in the Odessa region, a protocol was drawn up for a woman in labor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24746 views

In the Odessa region, a woman gave birth to her daughter on the street, put her in a bag and took her to her mother, who is engaged in five more of her minor children. The police drew up a report on the woman in labor, and the child was taken away.

In the Odessa region, a woman gave birth to a child on the street, put it in a bag and carried it to her mother - she was found and taken to the hospital together with the baby, reports UNN with reference to the police of the Odessa region.

Details

On June 6, law enforcement officers received a message from a local resident that she noticed a woman on the street with bags, one of which contained a tiny child who was crying.

The police went to the address indicated by the applicant and found a 32-year-old drupe with a newborn daughter, who were immediately taken to a medical facility. The child was examined by doctors, everything was fine with her.

"During the inspection, the police found out that the citizen, who was nine months pregnant, went into labor on the way to a friend. Realizing that she was giving birth, she moved away from the road and gave birth to her daughter right on the street. She put the child in a bag, took other thoughts that she had, and went to her mother," the report says.

Played with a friend in a non-working fountain: a 13-year-old boy was killed in Odessa07.06.24, 20:00 • 18339 views

The woman in labor deliberately did not register during pregnancy and avoided meetings with doctors in every possible way, because she was afraid that the child would be taken away from her.

In addition to the newborn girl, the woman already has six minor children and in relation to all the deprivation of parental rights due to failure to fulfill the duties of their upbringing. Five children are taken care of by a grandmother, and another child is under the care of the children's service in Kiev, where she was once born and abandoned in the hospital.

Add

The police drew up a report against the woman in labor under Part 1 of Article 184 of the Code of administrative offenses of Ukraine. We are talking about the evasion of parents or persons replacing them from fulfilling the duties provided for by law to ensure the necessary living conditions, education and upbringing of minor children. For this offense, the court can impose a penalty on a woman in the form of a warning or a fine from 850 to 1700 hryvnias.

"The child was taken away from the mother. Now the children are in a medical facility under the supervision of doctors and the care of the service for children's affairs," the law enforcement officers noted.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

