"Hunted" for air defense and HIMARS: Russian informant detained near Sloviansk

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 70999 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108677 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137922 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136087 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175520 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178178 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167168 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148818 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103666 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103453 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105470 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 77822 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 51887 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 70999 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281695 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259880 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 36254 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137928 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106259 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106259 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122402 views
Actual
"Hunted" for air defense and HIMARS: Russian informant detained near Sloviansk

"Hunted" for air defense and HIMARS: Russian informant detained near Sloviansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29529 views

In Donetsk region, the SBU detained an FSB informant who was leaking information about the positions of Ukrainian troops. First of all, he was trying to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and multiple launch rocket systems, including the M142 HIMARS.

The SBU detained another FSB informer as a result of counter-sabotage operations in Donetsk region. The offender was "leaking" the locations of the Defense Forces involved in combat operations on the eastern front. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

First of all, he tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and multiple launch rocket systems, including the M142 HIMARS,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the defendant was interested in the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Slavic region. The informant disseminated the information received through one of the enemy channels in a popular messenger administered by representatives of the "MGB DNR".

However, thanks to the SBU's prompt response, the enemy's plans to conduct targeted shelling of Ukrainian targets were thwarted.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 43-year-old local resident who supported Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. He repeatedly wrote about this in pro-Kremlin Telegram channels. Then the offender began to "leak" classified information about the locations of the base and the approximate number of Ukrainian troops in the Slavic direction to the FSB chatbot,

- law enforcement officials said.

To collect information, the informant personally walked around the city and surrounding villages, where he covertly recorded the locations and routes of movement of the AFU units.

Image

During the search, a cell phone was seized from the detainee, which he used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Image

SBU investigators have served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

"Leaked" air defense positions: a Ukrainian who worked for russia was sentenced to 9 years in prison04.01.24, 11:52 • 20735 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising