"Hunted" for air defense and HIMARS: Russian informant detained near Sloviansk

The SBU detained another FSB informer as a result of counter-sabotage operations in Donetsk region. The offender was "leaking" the locations of the Defense Forces involved in combat operations on the eastern front. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

First of all, he tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and multiple launch rocket systems, including the M142 HIMARS, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the defendant was interested in the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Slavic region. The informant disseminated the information received through one of the enemy channels in a popular messenger administered by representatives of the "MGB DNR".

However, thanks to the SBU's prompt response, the enemy's plans to conduct targeted shelling of Ukrainian targets were thwarted.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 43-year-old local resident who supported Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. He repeatedly wrote about this in pro-Kremlin Telegram channels. Then the offender began to "leak" classified information about the locations of the base and the approximate number of Ukrainian troops in the Slavic direction to the FSB chatbot, - law enforcement officials said.



To collect information, the informant personally walked around the city and surrounding villages, where he covertly recorded the locations and routes of movement of the AFU units.

During the search, a cell phone was seized from the detainee, which he used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

SBU investigators have served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

