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Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar accused of blackmail and domestic violence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Complaints have been filed with Hungary’s Prosecutor’s Office regarding Magyar’s alleged blackmail and domestic violence against Judit Varga. The allegations must be investigated.

Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar accused of blackmail and domestic violence

A report was filed with the prosecutor’s office concerning Hungary’s Prime Minister Peter Magyar, asking it to investigate possible instances of extortion and domestic violence against his former wife and former Justice Minister Judit Varga. Magyar Nemzet reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The report was filed by Ilona Ékes, a former Fidesz member of parliament. She appealed to the Central Investigative Prosecutor’s Office after Varga’s testimony before a parliamentary committee investigating abuses in the enforcement proceedings sector.

According to the complainant, in January 2023, Magyar made an audio recording in their shared residence without his wife’s knowledge or consent. The report alleges that from January 2023 to March 2024, he used the recording to issue threats.

In particular, Magyar allegedly threatened to make the recording public, contact law enforcement agencies, have Varga imprisoned, and ruin her life if she continued with the divorce or did not agree to terms concerning property and child custody that were favorable to him.

The report also states that, because of these threats, Varga was allegedly forced to postpone the divorce or agree to terms unfavorable to her. The complainant believes that the prolonged psychological pressure may have constituted domestic violence.

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Ékes asked the prosecutor’s office to launch an investigation, obtain the audio recording from January 2023 and other evidence, and examine the circumstances of its creation, possible manipulation of the recording, and the extent to which personal rights were violated.

Earlier, a report against Magyar was also filed with the Capital Investigative Prosecutor’s Office by junior István Tényi. He asked it to investigate information about possible blackmail and domestic violence described by Judit Varga.

According to him, threats involving secretly made audio recordings, which allegedly continued for a year and a half, may contain signs of several criminal offenses.

Tényi called on the prosecutor’s office to verify the published information and take the relevant procedural measures.

At present, these are reports and allegations that require verification by law enforcement authorities.

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Olga Rozgon

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