Hundreds of Russian senior officers received suspicions in absentia for war crimes - Prosecutor General's Office

Already 100 Russians from the senior officers of the Russian Armed Forces have been notified of suspicion. This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General with reference to the report of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict, UNN reports.

As of April 2024, 100 representatives of the highest military command of the Russian Armed Forces were notified of suspicion of preparing, starting and waging an aggressive war, as well as committing war crimes (Articles 437 and 438 of the Criminal Code). Of these, 15 people were notified of suspicion under two articles. - said the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to prosecutors, 43 senior officers of the enemy army were notified of suspicion in absentia under Article 437 (crime of aggression). Indictments against 11 of them have already been sent to court. Among them: a colonel general who led a military operation to attempt to seize the territories of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions and a lieutenant general who ordered the seizure of Mariupol and the storming of Azovstal.

Violation of Article 438 (war crimes) is charged against 72 representatives of the high command of the Russian Armed Forces. Indictments against 40 of them have been sent to court. There are already decisions against 8 people. In particular, 4 colonels, 3 majors and 1 lieutenant general have been convicted.

In the first quarter of 2024, 8 representatives of the Russian military command were notified of suspicion, four of whom were notified of suspicion under two articles. One person was convicted. Among the suspects: a colonel general who ordered the systematic shelling of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where the Neutron Source nuclear subcritical facility is located. Among those convicted: a major who shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war and abused civilians. - shared the latest verdicts in the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict continues to work actively to identify and bring to justice all those involved in committing crimes against Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russia.