In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34421 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 129761 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79934 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 296972 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249116 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196291 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233920 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252183 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158285 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372273 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Humeniuk: russians are not preparing new strike groups in the southern direction, but only rotate attack aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 21559 views

In the south, the occupation forces are not forming new strike groups. the russians are trying to maintain the intensity of the assault through constant rotations.

Humeniuk: russians are not preparing new strike groups in the southern direction, but only rotate attack aircraft

In the south, the occupation forces do not create new strike units, but only conduct a constant rotation of troops, including assault groups. This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Gumenyuk on the air of the telethon "United News", reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the occupiers currently have enough resources to replenish combat groups, which are then sent to storm Ukrainian positions. 

In our area of responsibility, we do not observe the creation of additional strike groups, and personnel rotations are ongoing. It should be understood that from the line of contact deep in the temporarily occupied territory, the russians have accumulated enough resources to rotate personnel, to renew the composition of those units from which, for example, they form assault groups and which are then sent to storm our bridgeheads 

- summarized Humeniuk.

Addendum

The head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South" said that the occupation forces are trying to maintain the intensity of the assault, but due to constant failures and large-scale losses, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the russians to form new combat groups.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost 12 battalions of Russian invaders over the past week26.02.24, 11:37 • 26497 views

In this way, (the russians - ed.) are trying to keep the intensity of assault operations at least at 3-4 per day. They have made five such attempts in the past, but it is very difficult for them to form these groups in a moral and psychological sense. Because word of mouth has already spread that this is a one-way ticket, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to form such groups

- explained Humeniuk.

Recall

In the southern direction, Ukrainian special forces adjusted HIMARS fire at a russian launcher for ZALA and Lancet drones.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Natalia Humeniuk
