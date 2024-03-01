How to ignore an elephant: Hroisman's ally pretends that corruption among his subordinate educators does not exist

Ihor Ivasyuk, deputy chairman of the Vinnytsia regional council and representative of Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, ignored the fact that several heads of educational institutions in the region are involved in corruption offenses. This was reported by the local edition "We are Vinnytsia", according to UNN.

This came to light during a meeting of the commission on the annual evaluation of the activities of heads of institutions, institutions, and organizations in the field of education for 2023, which Ihor Ivasiuk, as the curator of the educational direction from the regional council, chaired.

According to an official report on the Vinnytsia Regional Council's website, the heads of the region's educational institutions and organizations that are directly subordinate to the regional council spoke to the commission. In addition, the results of their testing were considered.

"Based on the results of the meetings, the commission decided that all 30 managers are suitable for their positions," the regional council said in a statement.

At the same time, according to the newspaper, at least four of those heard by the commission are involved in cases related to corruption offenses. And there are already court verdicts in these cases.

Therefore, the fact that the regional council commission headed by Groysman's ally recognized these people as worthy of holding leadership positions in educational institutions looks somewhat strange.

On the other hand, what is there to be surprised about if Ihor Ivasyuk, who now supervises school principals on behalf of the regional council, had been the head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration's Department of Education and Science for many years before. And during this time, he became quite a wealthy man, and, according to local media, even bought luxury real estate in Spain.

Ihor Ivasyuk is a member of the so-called "humanitarian headquarters" of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

An active member of this structure is Ihor Ivasiuk's wife, Iryna Ivasiuk, a member of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from Groysman's party and director of the Vinnytsia City Centralized Library System.

In August last year, Iryna Ivasyuk was caught drunk driving, and even during the curfew. Ivasyuk explained that she allegedly had to pick up some documents urgently, and so she got into the car. She refused to undergo a sobriety test and agreed to do so only two hours after the incident, after a report had been drawn up against her.

According to media reports, she tried to resolve the case in court through the head of the regional council, her fellow party member and former Vinnytsia regional prosecutor Vyacheslav Sokolovyi. However, apparently, Groysman's political octopus did not reach at least some Vinnytsia judges.

In November 2023, the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal returned Ivasyuk's appeal and thus upheld the decision of the first instance court of October 10, by which Ivasyuk was found guilty of committing an offense under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (Driving vehicles or vessels by persons under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants or under the influence of drugs that reduce their attention and reaction time). Then the court fined her UAH 17 thousand and deprived her of the right to drive for a year.

The region controlled by Groysman's fellow party members "failed" to build shelters for schools at the expense of state subventions