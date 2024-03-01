How to ignore an elephant: Hroisman's ally pretends that corruption among his subordinate educators does not exist

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13755 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 41131 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35543 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 195247 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178683 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172645 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218965 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248732 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154551 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371504 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 5032 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 41179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 195304 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 159881 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178727 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7428 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18235 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28370 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36347 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

How to ignore an elephant: Hroisman's ally pretends that corruption among his subordinate educators does not exist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330887 views

Groysman's associate pretended that corruption among his subordinate educators did not exist.

How to ignore an elephant: Hroisman's ally pretends that corruption among his subordinate educators does not exist

Ihor Ivasyuk, deputy chairman of the Vinnytsia regional council and representative of Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, ignored the fact that several heads of educational institutions in the region are involved in corruption offenses. This was reported by the local edition "We are Vinnytsia", according to UNN.

This came to light during a meeting of the commission on the annual evaluation of the activities of heads of institutions, institutions, and organizations in the field of education for 2023, which Ihor Ivasiuk, as the curator of the educational direction from the regional council, chaired.

According to an official report on the Vinnytsia Regional Council's website, the heads of the region's educational institutions and organizations that are directly subordinate to the regional council spoke to the commission. In addition, the results of their testing were considered.

"Based on the results of the meetings, the commission decided that all 30 managers are suitable for their positions," the regional council said in a statement.

At the same time, according to the newspaper, at least four of those heard by the commission are involved in cases related to corruption offenses. And there are already court verdicts in these cases.

Therefore, the fact that the regional council commission headed by Groysman's ally recognized these people as worthy of holding leadership positions in educational institutions looks somewhat strange.

On the other hand, what is there to be surprised about if Ihor Ivasyuk, who now supervises school principals on behalf of the regional council, had been the head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration's Department of Education and Science for many years before. And during this time, he became quite a wealthy man, and, according to local media, even bought luxury real estate in Spain.

Ihor Ivasyuk is a member of the so-called "humanitarian headquarters" of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

An active member of this structure is Ihor Ivasiuk's wife, Iryna Ivasiuk, a member of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from Groysman's party and director of the Vinnytsia City Centralized Library System.

In August last year, Iryna Ivasyuk was caught drunk driving, and even during the curfew. Ivasyuk explained that she allegedly had to pick up some documents urgently, and so she got into the car. She refused to undergo a sobriety test and agreed to do so only two hours after the incident, after a report had been drawn up against her.

According to media reports, she tried to resolve the case in court through the head of the regional council, her fellow party member and former Vinnytsia regional prosecutor Vyacheslav Sokolovyi. However, apparently, Groysman's political octopus did not reach at least some Vinnytsia judges.

In November 2023, the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal returned Ivasyuk's appeal and thus upheld the decision of the first instance court of October 10, by which Ivasyuk was found guilty of committing an offense under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (Driving vehicles or vessels by persons under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants or under the influence of drugs that reduce their attention and reaction time). Then the court fined her UAH 17 thousand and deprived her of the right to drive for a year.

The region controlled by Groysman's fellow party members "failed" to build shelters for schools at the expense of state subventions20.02.24, 10:40 • 23036 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsPublications
Spain
Vinnytsia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90