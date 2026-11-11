How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers

With the transition to winter time, it gets dark earlier, so road users should be especially attentive. In darkness and conditions of insufficient visibility, it is extremely difficult to notice a pedestrian or react in time to changing road conditions — the Kyiv region police explained how to make oneself visible and reminded people of the key safety rules, reports UNN.

Advice for pedestrians:

🔹 be sure to use reflective elements: reflectors, bracelets, and vests. Even an ordinary flashlight may come in handy;

🔹 cross the road only at designated locations and do not get distracted by gadgets;

🔹 avoid suddenly stepping onto the carriageway.

Advice for drivers:

🔹 always use dipped headlights or fog lights in conditions of insufficient visibility;

🔹 choose a safe speed, taking weather conditions and the state of the road surface into account;

🔹 bear in mind that on a slippery surface, a vehicle’s braking distance increases significantly;

🔹 avoid overtaking and sudden maneuvers;

🔹 when approaching pedestrian crossings, reduce your speed in advance.

The police stressed that road safety depends on everyone. A pedestrian must make themselves visible, while a driver must be as prepared as possible for the unpredictable appearance of people.

Attentiveness and compliance with traffic rules can save lives — law enforcement officers concluded.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv and the region on March 31